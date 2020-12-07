The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ premiered on Bravo on December 6, 2020. The season throws the spotlight on returning housewives, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams. We do not meet Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes in the latest edition. Actress and singer, Drew Sidora, joins the cast as a newbie while Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam appear as friends, alongside newcomer LaToya Ali.

While Cynthia and her fiancé, Mike Hill, need to overcome several roadblocks before their impending wedding, Kenya and Marc Daly’s marital problems seem to have no end. Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker expand their venture. Porsha and Dennis McKinley’s relationship appears to have reached a dead end. Well, season 13 definitely seems to hold a lot of promise. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 2 is slated to release on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode addresses the issue of systemic racism and police brutality. Porsha is extremely affected, especially after the murder of Breonna Taylor. Therefore, she decides to actively participate in the Black Lives Matter movement. She explains how the police started firing gas at them just a few moments into the protest. On the other hand, amidst the pandemic, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have been cooped up in LA for over four months. Kandi Burruss is okay with the quarantine since she gets more time to spend with her baby and her daughter who is leaving soon. Marlo Hampton visits Cynthia and brings her own thermometer to measure the other’s temperature. She also has a tape to measure the six feet distance!

Kenya has gained more than 30 lbs since the pandemic hit. She feels that her marriage has hit a dead end. She believes that Marc’s attitude is partially responsible for her weight gain. She later meets a lawyer to discuss her impending divorce from Marc. Porsha hits the frontlines once again. Riley’s college plans are interrupted due to the pandemic. Now, most of the classes are online but she still wants to go out. In another scene, Cynthia and Kandi visit Kenya and check out her home renovations. As for Cynthia and Mike, their wedding plans are disrupted by the pandemic. Porsha is arrested in the midst of the protest, which causes Kandi and Cynthia to speak on her behalf. This encourages Porsha to fight even harder.

