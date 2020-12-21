The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 3rd episode on Bravo on December 20, 2020. Titled, ‘Ten Ten, Twenty Twenty’, the episode throws the limelight on Porsha who has been released from prison for the second time in Kentucky. She also reveals that she has split with Dennis. Kenya gives some maritime advice to Cynthia while navigating her fast track friendship with LaToya. Drew and Ralph decide to attend marriage counseling while Cynthia and Mike argue over when to hold their dream wedding. More on that later. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 4 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 4 is slated to release on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 3 Recap

Porsha is again in the spotlight, protesting against Breonna Taylor’s murder. Drew’s husband Ralph Pittman is strange since he has this weird habit of secretly recording his family’s activities. He also holds secrets about his own whereabouts. Also, Drew and Ralph have not solved their issues yet. However, when Drew’s mom decides to chip in, it annoys Ralph. He feels that the advice is pointed at him and he becomes too defensive.

On the other hand, Kenya and LaToya’s friendship is progressing fast. And this development upsets Cynthia. LaToya even suggests that she and Kenya should be on a dating website even if both of them are married. They also address Drew’s hair like a pet wig! Kenya has additionally decided to finalize her divorce. She later joins Cynthia and Kandi Burrus for a workout session. Cynthia updates everyone about her wedding but both Kenya and Kandi have reservations about the 250 guests during this pandemic situation.

Even Porsha and Dennis’s relationship has reached a roadblock. She is tired of his habit of being a serial cheater. Therefore, she decides to call it quits and spends some time with her friends. Cynthia and Mike lock horns over the choice of a venue for their dream wedding. While she wants an extravagant arrangement, he simply wants a place where he can wed the love of his life. When they get into an argument, Mike explains that they can postpone the nuptials. But whatever he says, Cynthia is hell-bent on making things more difficult.

