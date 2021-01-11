The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 5th episode on Bravo on January 10, 2021. The episode follows Cynthia who gets some tough love from Kenya after the former’s massive fallout with Mike. On the other hand, Kenya gets a guilt trip when she recalls her past actions and hence, asks Kandi for help to make amends. Finally, Drew and Ralph start attending counselling while Porsha’s sister, Lauren, throws a party. More on that later. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 6 is slated to release on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Don’t Come for Me Unless I’ve Invited You’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “After nearly spoiling Cynthia’s proposal last year, Kenya seeks redemption with a surprise engagement dinner. Kenya uses the opportunity to confront Porsha about being uninvited to her party and Kandi sends her daughter, Riley, off to New York University.”

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 5 Recap

Cynthia and her sister Mal attend yoga sessions while Kenya accompanies them but faces issues with certain postures. When the ladies take a break, Cynthia explains that the pandemic has interrupted her wedding plans. When Kenya points out that Cynthia just wants a big show for her wedding, the latter is offended. Of course, this leads to a shouting match. Kandi reaches the Nouveau Bar & Grill while Kenya meets up with her there for lunch.

Later, Kenya feels guilty for her words and asks Kandi’s help in throwing Cynthia a surprise engagement party. She asks Kandi to host the event. Drew is at home with Ralph and her mum. Ralph explains that they are now having the counseling session and no one should enter while they are inside. The counselor arrives and during the discussion, the couple realizes that they need to solve several issues in their relationship. Cynthia talks to Lauren and says that she wants to hold a party for Porsha for all the work that she is doing. The party is a success and an emotional Porsha says that now she has more encouragement to carry on.

