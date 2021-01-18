The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 6th episode on Bravo on January 17, 2021. The episode follows Cynthia who is not sure of her decision whether she should invite her father to the wedding. She knows that her mother will disapprove. On the other hand, during the pandemic, Kandi headlines a food drive to help provide groceries to local families in need. Porsha is not happy when she learns that Dennis might be attending Cynthia’s wedding. Following the demise of Ralph’s father, Drew is now more determined to fight for her marriage. Kenya thinks that the time has come for the ladies to go on their much-needed break. More on that later. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 7 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 7 is slated to release on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 7 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6 Recap

Cynthia informs Mike that they might have to invite the whole group of 250 people to attend the wedding. Cynthia also admits that all of her family is coming but she is not sure about her father. She explains that at the first wedding, her father and brother walked her down the aisle. But when her mom had filed the “Kenya’s Domestic Violence PSA” three years ago, he did something so bad that Kenya had to pick up a knife. After this, she has been estranged from her dad for several years now. But Cynthia explains that she wants to put all the differences aside and invite him. She just hopes that there is no drama with her mum.

Drew and Ralph are packing for their move while Kandi gets her makeup done. She is happy that she has been working from home since the pandemic. She is attempting to promote her brand, KANDI C.A.R.E.S, buying groceries for families in need. Kandi’s lawyer gives her a call and he informs her that human services need income verifications for the last five years. This means that there is still $92,000.00 outstanding. Kandi does not want any cash but she states that he should continue paying for child services.

