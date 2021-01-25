The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 7th episode on Bravo on January 24, 2021. The episode, titled ‘The Jet Set and the Upset,’ follows Drew as he hosts a Hollywood-themed dinner. Things get interesting when Porsha brings up some messy gossip. Kandi gears up to plan a special surprise for Cynthia. The ladies are surprised when they find out that Kenya has booked a chartered bus for herself while leaving the rest of the flock to travel in a hot bus to reach South Carolina. More on that later. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 8 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 8 is slated to release on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 8 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 7 Recap

Kenya comes up with a new idea to create more drama. She books a chartered private jet for her and LaToya Ali. On this all-girls vacation to a beach house in Isle of Palms near Charleston, South Carolina, the rest of the ladies need to travel in a chartered bus. Kenya is also accompanied by her daughter Brooklyn, and her daughter’s nanny, Kayla. She explains that she took the decision since she wanted to take Brooklyn with her. Porsha is livid with the development and says: “I don’t know what we did to deserve this.”

Porsha is also upset that Kenya chose to bring along her daughter while she had to leave hers behind. When Kenya reaches the venue, she assigns rooms for each of the ladies. She and LaToya get the best rooms while Marlo has to stay in the worst room. In another scene, Drew Sidora invites the ladies over to her home for a catered meal. On the other hand, Porsha’s estranged husband Dennis tries to reconcile with her. He had cheated on her while she was pregnant. During the bus ride, she informs the women that Dennis is grappling with his own feelings of anger about Porsha kicking him out. She explains: “He’s really doing the work to understand his feelings.”

