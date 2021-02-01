The 13th installment of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned with its 8th episode on Bravo on January 31, 2021. The episode sees Kenya Moore hosting a trip for the ladies to a beach house on the Isle of Palms, S.C. But the vacay ends in problems when she herself flies in a private jet, and the rest of the women are asked to travel in a bus. More on that later. That being said, let’s now get to the details of the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 9 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Episode 9 is slated to release on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 9 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo Tv show, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. You can also head to their site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have numerous options open to them like Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to Season 12 of the show, while Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the latest episodes on the platform. You can additionally watch the show on NBC and Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 8 Recap

Kenya takes a jet and brings along her daughter Brooklyn while the rest of the ladies take a bus. Porsha is annoyed, and Kandi expresses how Kenya’s parenting options are super limited. She says: “I’ve been a single mom before. It takes more than money. It takes a village. She doesn’t have a village.” Kenya even assigns the worst room to Marlo. Kenya explains her decision by saying: “When you insult the host, that’s the room you get.” Inside their assigned bedrooms, tensions start brewing between Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali. When Drew hears LaToya asking about another woman bringing her husband, Drew says: “Don’t [expletive] touch me, I’m from Chicago, [expletive!].”

Later, LaToya shows the ladies a wig she plans to gift Drew: “This is coming from a good place. I wanted to give her something special.” During dinner on the second day, LaToya apologizes to Drew for not informing her how bad her wig was on the first day they had both met. To make amends, she offers the new wig to Drew. The latter seems confused and perturbed. Drew delivers an icy response: “I appreciate how closely you watch me. It’s sweet. But I get my wigs from the top stylists. No offense but yah, probably won’t wear it.” The wraps up with Marlo explaining to Kenya how upset she is that Kenya had given her such a horrible room.

