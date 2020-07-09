It’s so good to be back! The ladies from RHOBH have finally made a comeback after a hiatus of three weeks. So there is a lot of ground to cover. We had left off with Aaron’s altercation with the women and then, there is also the much-awaited storyline between Denise and Brandi. Well, we will cover the details of this week’s episode later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the 9th episode, it is time we give you a heads-up about the next episode of the show.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 10 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 10 will release on July 15, 2020, on Bravo. The upcoming episode is titled Black Ties and White Lies. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Garcelle finds herself in a tough spot during a business meeting. Lisa questions Denise’s motives when Denise’s behavior is filled with shades of grey. With Dorit’s help, Kyle throws a black and white charity gala full of familiar faces from years past. Erika tries to avoid being “mansplained” to again, while Camille’s road to reconciliation is bumpier than she expected.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 9 Recap:

This week, we see Denise storming out with Rinna close at her heels. But Denise does not want to discuss anything with her friend from the last 20 years. Denise plans to attend a steak and a strip club and leaves the children party. Rinna returns and calls Denise a hypocrite while on the other side of the town, Kyle and Kim are hanging out by visiting a plastic surgeon. On the other hand, Denise and Aaron are teaching their daughter Sami to drive. Rinna in a thong is twerking to a machine while Lisa converses about theater with Erika.

Lisa is visiting the hospital for her sister’s surgery and finally, the housewives have another reunion at Sutton’s store event. The ladies discuss if Aaron will arrive at the gathering. Denise and an annoyed Aaron make their entry, with Erika confronting him about aguing with the women. The couple once again storms out od the event!

