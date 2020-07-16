This week, RHOBH is full of blasts from the past, and epic ones at that! What is more? We also have the much-awaited comeback of Brandi. And we know the drama that her return will create in the upcoming episodes! Well, we will cover the details of episode 10 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 11 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 11 will release on July 22, 2020, on Bravo. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Kiss and Tell All’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Lisa invites Dorit and the others on a glamorous Roman getaway. Denise tries to make nice with Erika but gets an ice-cold shoulder instead. Garcelle digs into Sutton’s past, while Brandi drops a bomb on Kyle and Teddi which threatens to turn their dream vacation into a nightmare.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 10 Recap:

This week, we see Kyle visiting Camille in Malibu. Since the two holds quite a long history, they sit down for a chat. Camille reveals that in the previous season, she felt like everyone was ganging up on her. Kyle does not agree but nevertheless, the ladies agree to give their friendship a second chance. Meanwhile, Denise and Lisa meet up over some fries and the former tells that the latter had been disloyal. Rinna obviously reverses the situation and puts the blame on Denise.

The preps for the annual black and white party are in full swing and Dorit stops by to help out with the event. Garcelle is already being assisted by her group of girlfriends. The ladies attend the party and are all spectacularly dressed. Elise arrives and gets the information about Aaron and Denise. While Kyle tries her best to ensure that everything is in order, Camille also makes an appearance. A surprise debut is made by Kris Jenner, followed by Brandi! Brandi takes Denise by the arm and shows her a seat while D definitely looks uncomfortable!

