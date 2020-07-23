This week, RHOBH is all about Brandi! The 10th season had been hinting at some major reveals regarding her relationship with Denise in the upcoming episodes. And we have finally witnessed the huge revelation in the 11th episode! This was expected since Brandi has ultimately returned to spill the beans. Well, we will cover the details of episode 11 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 12 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 12 will release on July 29, 2020, on Bravo. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 11 Recap:

Episode 11 starts off where we left off at Kyle’s annual black and white party. Camille makes an appearance and apologizes before everyone. Except for Denise and Kyle, the rest are not too keen on forgiving her so easily. Camille leaves the party early while the rest of the housewives continue drinking. Brandi gets tipsy and starts giving the looks to Denise.

The following evening, Erika Jaye hosts an event, marking her partnership with Shoe Dazzle. The ladies reach the venue and during the celebrations, Rinna proposes a trip to Rome. Erica also tells Denise that she should not bring her husband to the trip since he is always a buzzkill. Sutton and Garcelle meet up for dinner and later Garcelle starts asking Sutton about her bank statement, her virginity, and ex-husband.

Rinna’s daughters accompany Amelia in her apartment search. Amelia wants an extravagant mansion in Beverly Hills itself. At Kyle’s, Teddi stops by to discuss the upcoming baby shower. Kim and Brandi also reach at the same time and obviously, Denise becomes the topic of discussion. Brandi tells the women that there are two sides to Denise. She also reveals how the two had hooked up while Denise’s children were downstairs. According to Brandi, it was Denise who took the first step. Brandi finally concludes, saying that Denise had warned her to not tell about the incident to anyone — because if Aaron hears of it, he will definitely kill her!

Read More: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Shooting Location Details