This week, the RHOBH ladies are off to Rome. However, Denise Richards’ trip does not go as planned. After all, she has a lot to answer after last week’s episode. And Brandi is already here, dropping bombshells all over. Well, we will cover the details of episode 12 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 13 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 13 will release on August 5, 2020, on Bravo. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 12 Recap:

Episode 12 starts off with Lisa Rinna showing her shock after hearing Brandi’s allegations. She already has a history with Brandi and doubts the latter’s story. As the women reach Rome, Rinna appears stressed with her conflicting thoughts over the whole Brandi situation. Her steps will define her future relationship with Denise. Sutton Stracke has an issue with her passport and hence, she will join the gang later. Denise and Garcelle Beauvais have not reached either.

The rest of the housewives head out for drinks. Rinna suggests playing a question game. Kyle recalls how her mum summoned a family meeting when she first lost her virginity as a teen. Garcelle and Denise finally meet the women at the bar. They then are off to explore Rome. The ladies admire the architecture and at that moment Sutton makes a grand appearance.

As evening sets in, the gang gets together for dinner. Sutton confronts Garcelle for asking her where she got all her cash from. The matter does not escalate more since Garcelle apologizes. Rinna brings up the topic of Brandi and Denise. She mentions Brandi’s allegations against Denise and surprisingly, Denise denies everything. Sutton claims that she had known about Brandi and Denise having sex for a few months now. However, Denise says that she is a married woman and loves her husband. Although she seems a bit nervous, even scared, she laughs off the whole situation. She finally tells that she wants a lawyer to save her image.

