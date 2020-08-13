The housewives are still exploring historic Rome! This week, we see Kyle and Dorit going on a Vespa ride and reminiscing about their good old days. Meanwhile, Denise confronts Lisa for betraying her. Shattered, a tearful Lisa decides to seek redemption at the Vatican along with Denise, Garcelle and Sutton. Well, we will cover the details of episode 14 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the show’s next episode.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 15 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 15 will release on August 19, 2020, on Bravo. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 14 Recap:

In ‘That’s Not Amore’, the events take off right after those in episode 13. After Denise alleges that Brandi had claimed she had slept with someone in the group, nobody at the table believes her story. Garcelle, on the other hand, is irritated with Denise not being able to defend herself. So she decides to change the subject and brings up Rinna’s Instagram dancing and how the actions can affect her daughter.

The women split off into different groups for the day. Dorit gets ready for her Vespa day with Kyle. Denise confronts Rinna at the hotel and calls her a mean friend. Seeing Denise hurt rather than angry, Rinna is shattered. At the end of the conversation, Rinna decides to visit the church with Denise, Garcelle, and Sutton Stracke. And now that things have improved between Denise and Rinna, the women realize that they can’t go to the church without tickets.

The next time the ladies meet, Denise has a lot to say to the women. And Garcelle is shocked that Denise is finally taking such a strong stand. She then decides to walk away from the table after saying what she needed to say. Well, this is a thing that Denise is an expert in — she talks and then she leaves! But then, a producer stops her and says that leaving would be a big mistake. She returns to the table as she is left with no choice. The end!

