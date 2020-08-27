RHOBH finally wrapped up with its season 10 finale this week! In ‘Denise and Desist’, all hell breaks loose when Denise is a no-show at Dorit’s housewarming party. And we all know the reason. Well, we will cover the details of episode 16 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, you should know that the show is yet to air its explosive two-part reunion! The ladies will meet up to answer some of our burning questions about the season. Do you wish to know which spicy titbits will be revealed? Well, let’s get started!

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Reunion Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 17 will release on September 2, 2020, on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 17 Spoilers

In the ‘Reunion Part 1’, the ladies from RHOBH gather for a virtual session to highlight the shocking highs and lows of the season. They also answer viewers’ burning questions while confronting their mutual issues. Kyle and Garcelle start first and state their grievances and the argument reaches a boiling point when Kyle drops a serious accusation. Dorit and Sutton rehash their altercations during the launch event of Lisa’s daughters’ clothing line. Dorit apologizes but things do not go well when Sutton questions the motivations behind her comment. Finally, Erika and Lisa confront Denise and ask her the reasons behind manipulating the truth. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 16 Recap:

In the season finale, we see the ladies getting ready for Dorit’s party on Saturday. Erika cannot attend the event since she is held up in NYC. Rinna and Teddi wonder if Denise will be at the party. Finally, the grand day arrives. Garcelle enters the party with her new beau but Denise is a no-show. Surprise? Brandi walks into the party instead. She is the plus one for Kim. And now the reason is clear. Denise avoided the gathering since she did not want to confront Brandi. The production team receives a text from Aaron, saying that Denise had a family emergency.

The next day, Garcelle, Rinna, and Dorit meet up. They discuss Denise since they are sure that the family emergency is a blatant lie. Two weeks later, Denise decides to chat with Rinna in person. Denise reveals that she ditched the party since she knew Brandi was coming as well. Rinna then calls Denise a liar and informs everyone that Denise has filed for a ‘cease and desist’ letter.

