RHOBH dropped the first part of its explosive three-episode reunion specials this week. All we can say is, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have definitely secured their places in the long run. But that cannot be said for Lisa Rinna. Well, we will cover the details of episode 17 later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the last part, you should know that the show is yet to air the next two segments from the reunions! Do you wish to know which spicy titbits will be revealed in the upcoming part? Well, let’s get started!

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Reunion Part 2 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 18 will release on September 9, 2020, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers

In the ‘Reunion Part 2’, it is Kyle’s turn to take the hot seat. She needs to answer why did she display such a rude demeanor while talking to Dorit and Erika. Even her daughters are brought into the virtual conversation. Meanwhile, Lisa answers to Garcelle’s allegations that she has a need for attention. Teddi re-lives the happiness and terror of her parenthood during the pandemic. Denise is questioned for her liaison with Brandi but her loyal friends, Garcelle and Dorit instantly come to her defense. You can watch its preview here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 17 Recap:

In ‘Reunion Part 1’, we see the housewives getting together over a Zoom call. Host Andy Cohen begins by replaying the most heated moments from the season. Garcelle apologizes for stating that Kyle was the least welcoming on WWHL, while Sutton is asked about her comments on Teddi. To all the allegations, Sutton replies: “Are you going to let my small disdain for your clothes get in the way of our friendship? That’s silly.”

Lisa and Erika target Denise for liking a Tweet which said that Lisa should get fired from the show. Denise, as usual, denies the allegations in the beginning but eventually, gives up. Even Dorit is brought to the limelight once, with Sutton pointing out that she commented “I’m going to freak out” when they had reached Lisa Rinna’s daughters’ fashion show.

