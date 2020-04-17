‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has finally made a comeback with its 10th installment. And the premiere was sufficient to prove that the ladies have decided to try ‘literally’ everything this season. If you recall the show’s previous outing, you might know that it became a bit dull — after the main plotline started revolving around an adopted dog. But this time, it seems the showrunners have vowed to NOT repeat the same mistake.

The debut on April 15, 2020, itself was packed with chaos — a fashion week, a trip to New Jersey, detailed talks about vibrator preferences by the new housewife (Garcelle), surprise appearances from other celebrities, and a VERY VERY SCANDALOUS SECRET! Well, we will get to the brief recap of episode 1 later. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the first episode, it’s time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 2.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo.

Titled, ‘To Live and Text in Beverly Hills’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “While Kyle tries to attract buyers for her new fashion line in New York City, Erika gets big news that has her moving there. Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances. As Denise faces emergency surgery, Lisa Rinna worries about Amelia adjusting to college life. Meanwhile, Teddi’s confusing invitation causes conflict in the group.”

You can also watch its sneak peek here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1 Recap:

First up, Kyle Richards and the women head to NYC for the New York Fashion Week where she aims to launch her new collection. Here, we also see a surprise appearance from Paris Hilton. And the event proves to be a success.

However, fast forward to the biggest reveal that fans had been waiting to see unfold in this season. Well, it is the alleged affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. It was also reported that Dennis had stopped filming in the midst of the season because of a secret that she did not want to come out in the public. However, nothing is private when we say ‘reality tv’, right? The episode ends with the scandal reaching the press and a producer asking Denise during the confessional: “Are you ready to talk about all of this?”

As we said, season 10 is on for an explosive ride. We can’t wait to see how the drama unfolds, can you?

Read More: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Shooting Location Details