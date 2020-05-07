‘All’s Fair in Glam and War’ — well, the aptly titled fourth episode of RHOBH season 10 brings us the much-awaited wellness retreat hosted by Teddi. But can any get-together between these stars turn out to be a peaceful event? Sadly (?) no! The ladies have their individual share of feuds and the program is not at all relaxing as it was supposed to be. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the fourth part, it’s time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 5.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 5 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo.

Titled, ‘Let the Mouse Go!’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “Lisa and Teddi butt heads over Kyle’s emotional meltdown. Garcelle celebrates a milestone in her sons’ lives, while Lisa struggles to stay in the shadows as her daughters launch their clothing line. Dorit and Sutton get into a cat-and-mouse game over a misunderstanding, and Erika notices the cracks in Denise’s laid-back facade when Denise is pushed to a new breaking point.”

You can also watch its sneak peek here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 5 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 4 Recap:

In episode 4, Sutton, Kyle, and Erika arrive early to attend Teddi’s wellness retreat, which is a combination of boxing, lunch, and meditation. Dorit reaches late and this ends up annoying Kyle. Quickly, the meditation changes to a booze-filled event, and the situation gets fired up when Dorit announces that she is leaving early. Kyle and Dorit start a clash, based on who is busier.

Lisa Rinna is not in the get-together and she is spending some time with her daughter Amelia. Amelia had to leave school because of her mental state and she is planning to get her life back on track. Garcelle is having dinner with her two sons. Denise throws a dinner party where Kyle and Dorit are also invited. But the tension is high on the table. Eventually, the discussion shifts to lesbian relationships and Dorit points out that Kyle and Teddi sleep in the same bed. Rinna takes the fight a step further by mentioning Kyle’s daughter’s name, Kim. A devastated Kyle breaks into tears.

