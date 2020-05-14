Last week, in RHOBH episode 4, we witnessed another dinner party from hell where Kyle is driven to tears. Well, this week’s episode starts off right from here, with the ladies yelling at each other and Teddi trying her best to defend Kyle. Finally, Kyle leaves the house. And the rest of the episode continues to chronicle the aftermath of the said events in the classic, RHOBH style.

Now, if you are already done and dusted with the fifth part, it’s time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 6.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 6 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 6 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo.

Titled, ‘Read Between the Signs’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “Erika is left seeing stars at her astrology party when old resentments flare-up between Kyle, Teddi, and Dorit. Denise’s simmering frustration boils over in front of a speechless Lisa Rinna. After drinks with her besties, Garcelle questions a new friend’s priorities.”

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 6 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 5 Recap:

Amelia and Deliah are in LA and they have decided to launch a fashion line. Lisa Rinna is the de-facto manager, as expected. She, however, believes that the venture will give Amelia something fruitful to focus on. In another scene, we see Erika and Denise as they meet up for coffee. On the other hand, Garcelle holds a birthday party for her son, which is also attended by her ex-husband.

Erika invites the ladies for sushi at her clubhouse. Rinna apologizes to Kyle and the two decide to hug it out. The housewives then talk about a potential trip to Italy since Dorit has partnered with Bucca di Beppo. Later, the ladies meet up for dinner. The discussion shifts to Kyle vs. Denise. It’s odd that Kyle still cannot get over the fact that Dorit and Denise are going ‘all-glam’! And while the bickering continues, Rinna breaks the news that it’s time to welcome Lois home. THE END!

