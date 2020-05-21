Frankly speaking, we are having a hard time understanding why the ladies on RHOBH are picking fights for the silliest of reasons. To top it all, we have Kyle, who seems to be bursting into tears for almost any reason — be it Dorit or Denise wearing too much makeup or the women suggesting that she had gone to couples’ therapy with her partner, Teddi. But she had indeed attended the session. Then why the fuss? Well, this is exactly what happened this week and we will cover the details later.

Now, if you are already done and dusted with the sixth part, it’s time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 7.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 7 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 7 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo. You can also watch its sneak peek here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 7 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 6 Recap:

This week, the ladies meet up to have their signs read. The activity is held by Erika in her house. The psychic describes every aspect of the housewives with accurate detail. He tells that Kyle will always stand up for anyone if she feels s/he is being treated unfairly. He describes Rinna as someone who always speaks her mind and says that Erika is logical and methodical. He also claims that although Denise is sweet and charming, she has a secret side, which she keeps well-concealed from everyone.

Eventually, the focus shifts to Teddi and Kyle’s ongoing issues. Everyone states that their relationship is not going well and something is off. The confrontation causes Kyle to again burst into tears. She feels that everyone is ganging up against her. In the end, she lashes out at Erika. When Erika continues to stand her ground and says that their relationship is weird, Kyle blurts out one of the meanest comments yet. She says Erika is only saying that as she has no real or close friends.

