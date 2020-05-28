This week, the ladies from RHOBH are headed for another, supposedly relaxing trip to Santa Barbara. But as usual, things soon spin out of control. What was supposed to be a peaceful retreat, ends up opening old wounds. Well, we will cover the details later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the seventh part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 8.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 8 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo. You can also watch its sneak peek here.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 8 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 7 Recap:

This week, the ladies head to Santa Barbara. Kyle and Dorit decide to set aside their differences for the moment and enjoy the trip. Meanwhile, Garcelle is juggling between her parental and professional duties. And we must say, she handles both like a pro. The ladies assemble at Kyle’s to leave together from there. But Denise arrives separately from her shoot at ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. Finally, everyone reaches the striking house in Santa Barbara and almost immediately departs for wine tasting. They leave a note for Denise, giving her the location. The housewives also race on bicycle carts and once they reach their destination, they start sipping on their drinks.

Denise joins the ladies and together, they enjoy the spectacular sunset. The women then ask Denise about her experience while filming ‘Wild Things’ and grill her on how it is like to be an actress. Kyle apologizes to Denise but the latter is not in a mood to forgive her so soon. Finally, the housewives depart with some unresolved issues but there is not much drama. The next morning, everyone sits for brunch. They are sober and decide to work on their respective feuds. While Kyle is still under scrutiny for saying that Erika does not have any real friends, Rinna accuses Denise of making herself look better by using her kids. Denise is stunned that her friend for 20 years would make such a remark.

