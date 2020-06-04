This week, the drama in RHOBH reaches its peak. While Garcelle is honored for her work with a local charity organization, her speech ends up offending Kyle. On the other hand, the ladies get into another feud when Denise arrives without her children in a kid-friendly BBQ. Well, we will cover the details later in our recap section. Now, if you are already done and dusted with the eighth part, it is time we give you a heads-up about the next week. Read on to know everything about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 9.

When is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 9 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10 Episode 9 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on Bravo.

Where to Stream Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 9 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 8 Recap:

This week, the ladies plan a barbeque. But before that, they attend Garcelle’s event, where she is honored for her work with the LA Mission. Of course, she invites her friends for support. But things do not go well at the venue. In fact, the clashes start even before the women reach the location. Garcelle goes over to Lisa’s place, planning that they could leave together. In the car, they start discussing Denise and Kyle. Garcelle then decides to confront Kyle and tells the latter that she is a little self-absorbed. Even during the acceptance speech on-stage, Garcelle thanks her friends and expresses how much they mean to her. She also adds: “some of them not so much” and looks at Kyle.

At the table, Garcelle laughs off about the incident, treating it as a joke. Denise leaves early to be with her kids. Of course, later, there is an altercation between Garcelle and Kyle regarding the former’s speech statement. At the barbeque dinner, Denise arrives without her kids. She tells the ladies that she does not want her children to witness anything inappropriate. Of course, this leaves the housewives furious and they accuse her of mom-shaming. But it is also evident that Denise is hypocritical when she goes on saying f-words around Dorit’s daughter. After a huge dose of drama, packed with the ladies ganging up on Denise, she and her husband leave the venue.

