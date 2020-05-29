Titled ‘Hurricane Leah’, this week’s episode shows us an entirely different side of Leah when she finally loses her cool. While the housewives plan another getaway to Newport, R.I., Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip — something that Ramona disapproves of. Tinsley and Dorinda continue with their feud and ultimately, Leah becomes furious during the evening clambake. Well, we will cover the major bits of episode 9 in our brief recap section. Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 10.

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 10 is slated to premiere on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET & 8 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Titled, ‘Something’s Brewing’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “Tinsley hosts a dinner for the group on their last night in Newport. The night begins to spiral once Ramona is distracted by a man at the bar, and the dinner goes off the rails. Dorinda and Luann co-host a tea party once everyone is back in the city, attempting to help the ladies relax and reset.”

You can check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 10 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 9 Recap:

Leah, at the beginning of the episode, is in a foul mood due to her altercations with partner Pita Chip. The ladies head to Newport, Rhode Island, for a fancy getaway, and Leah asks everyone if her sister Sarah can tag along. But Ramona is not supportive of another person joining them on the trip. And this causes Leah to finally lose her cool. She had earlier mentioned that she had quit drinking because of alcohol issues and only started again six months prior to joining RHONY. Now, we can see why the wine is not a good idea for the reality star.

When the ladies sit down for dinner, Leah had already started screaming and had lost a shoe. Ramona’s behavior had really struck a nerve. She goes on to create a huge scene, trying to destroy the floral decorations and eventually, breaks down. The next morning she is fine but the ladies, not so much. The episode ends with a note ‘to be continued…’ So get ready for more drama the next week!

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Shot?