Goodbye Tinsley — for now! With the 12th season of RHONY having aired its midseason finale this week, there’s a major reveal in Tinsley’s plans. Well, we will cover the major bits of episode 11 in our brief recap section. Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 12. Read on!

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 12 Release Date?

Season 12, after airing its 11th episode, has gone on a break. Bravo has not announced a release date yet for the next part. Our best guess is that ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 12 will premiere sometime in July 2020. You can check out the teaser for the remaining episodes below:

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 12 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 11 Recap:

Ben and Roger plan a variety show when they are interrupted by Luann and Sonja. Sonja and Luann perform a small comedy skit on-stage. At home, Tinsley is spending time with her dogs Strawberry and Shortcake when she calls Leah. Leah asks her about Scott and invites her to Dorinda’s Halloween party. The ladies then reach Blood Manor and after a really scary event, they head to the bar for some tequila shots. Leah suggests that everyone raise a toast to Tinsley and Scott.

Sonja visits Michael, Heather, and Lulu at Century 21, and they plan their store’s layout and collection. Later, she meets up with Ramona and Dorinda to shop for Ramona’s birthday party. They head to Long Island where Ramona boasts that she has sixty girlfriends and all of them are coming to the party. In another scene, Tinsley meets Ramona at the bar. Luann also makes a surprise entrance. Here, Tinsley also reveals that she is going to Chicago and won’t be there for the Halloween party.

The next day, Tinsley gets ready for her trip and is packing up with her mum Dale. Dale is highly emotional but her daughter assures her that she needs to do this so that she does not regret the rest of her life. Leah and Ramona arrive later and they pop a bottle of champagne while wishing Tins the best for her future.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Shot?