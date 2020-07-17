Season 12 of RHONY must be one of the messiest seasons from the show ever! In this week’s episode, we could not help but feel bad for poor Luann. For more details, head to the recap section. In case you are updated on the latest shenanigans and wish to know the details of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 15, you’re at the right place.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 15 Release Date

RHONY season 12 episode 15 will premiere on July 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo. You can also watch its official promo here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 15 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 14 Recap:

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 14 is titled ‘Remember Your Blue Stone Manners.’ Ramona Singer and Elyse Slaine have a new altercation. On the other hand, Dorinda Medley is too involved in the rift between Luann and Sonja. Well, in spite of the ongoing arguments, the ladies, as usual, head to another dinner at Dorinda’s home. Luann gets annoyed that Dorinda is trying to defend Sonja. Dorinda tells her that Sonja had not left her side when she was at the lowest point of her life. Dorinda also mentions Luann’s mugshot. Leah, however, points out that everyone in this group is one drink away from a mugshot.

Luann begins weeping after the insults hurled at her, and attempts to leave the party. But Dorinda just won’t leave her alone. Leah tries to stop Luann but Dorinda is not making things easy. Leah and Luann then decide to visit the pub. Ramona says she will come along too. The next morning, Dorinda calls up Luann to apologize. Luann accepts and the whole issue is almost immediately forgotten! Dorinda also visits Richard’s grave.

Luann and Sonja reunite as well. On the other hand, Leah says that she and Luann had made out the night before at the pub. The women visit the store and sample some cheese and buy a turkey for Dorinda’s house. Yes, there is another party and Leah invites the bartender from the pub to Dorinda’s house. But when Dorinda takes up all of the bartender’s attention, Leah is annoyed. Leah keeps apologizing on behalf of the group, but the guy appears unfazed. Apparently, he is used to this scenario since he works at a bar, after all!

