This week, the ladies head to Mexico for an international vacation. However, following Ramona and Leah’s face-off at the former’s birthday party, we can’t help but wonder how the ladies arrive at such ridiculous plans in the midst of a crisis. For more details, head to the recap section. In case you are updated on the latest shenanigans and wish to know the details of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 17, you’re at the right place.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 17 Release Date

RHONY season 12 episode 17 will premiere on August 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 17 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 16 Recap:

Episode 16 narrates the aftermath of Ramona’s 63rd birthday party where she grinds Leah for ruining the event. Leah was seen dancing on Luann’s lap with her skirt hiked up a bit — to which Ramona had told: “Could you tone it down a touch, there are a number of elderly women here and I don’t want anyone to try your moves out themselves and break a hip since I didn’t provide a dance floor, and my party theme was Living Room, so everyone is forced to precariously sway on this carpet instead of actually dancing.” Ramona had even threatened to quit the show for the same reason.

Now, Leah wants an explanation for Ramona’s behavior. Dorinda explains that Ramona is just jealous of Leah’s youth. Ramona decides to tackle the whole situation by ignoring Leah at the spa day hosted by Luann for the women of Fortune Society. Next, the ladies head to Mexico and enters the lavish mansion booked by Dorinda. Before the trip, Ramona says that Leah should not drink since she is bipolar and on medication. Apparently, one of Ramona’s girlfriends had revealed the news before her. Of course, Leah learns about the revelation through Sonja. She tells in her confessional that she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder on her 30th birthday but now everything is under control. She is not even on medication as of now.

Finally, at dinner, the ladies try to sort out the issue. However, when Leah asks Ramona the real reason behind her anger, Ramona just deflects the questions. She does not give any clear answers. Well, as per Bravo, this subject will continue in the next episode. Tune in the coming week to see if this new altercation between Ramona and Leah gets solved at all!

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Shot?