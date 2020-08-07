Welcome back to Mexico! Yes, the ladies are still on vacation mode. But this does not mean that they have forgotten their mutual issues. For more details, head to the recap section. In case you are updated on the latest shenanigans and wish to know the details of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 18, you’re at the right place.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 18 Release Date

RHONY season 12 episode 18 will premiere on August 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 18 Spoilers

The 18th episode is called ‘Hitting All the Wrong Cenotes’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “On day three in Mexico, the ladies tread carefully at breakfast when Dorinda snaps at Sonja and Leah. Luann and Leah pick up two single men while on a stroll down the beach and bring them back to the villa. While Dorinda stays in bed, the ladies enjoy a fancy dinner with their new male friends.” You can additionally check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 18 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 17 Recap:

Episode 17 takes us back to Mexico where we return to the drama led by Ramona. She is so obsessed with her 51 girlfriends, that she has started ignoring her real friends. She has almost stopped conversing with Leah altogether. But one thing Ramona is maybe correct about is the drinking problem, which has engulfed the group. But still, it does not make sense why she can’t stop targeting Leah when everyone behaved poorly at her birthday party.

After putting Sonja to sleep, Dorinda approaches Ramona who asks her to drink some water. Ramona than confronts Dorinda about her incessant drinking and after a small conversation with Luann goes to bed. The next morning, Sonja defends her behavior from the past night by blaming dehydration and the water pill. Dorinda brings up Luann’s mugshot incident and when Luann tries to make her understand that the comments were hurtful, she does not relent. Luann and Ramona discuss Dorinda and her nasty behavior — especially after gulping too much of alcohol.

Finally, Ramona says that she will talk to Leah about their mutual issues. But when Leah says that bringing up her mental health was not cool, Ramona apologizes. Leah agrees to let go of everything. Later in the day, the housewives decide to keep all differences aside and enjoy the holiday. They head to a nice place for dinner, which is, in fact, a surprise party for Sonja. It’s her birthday and surprisingly, the dinner goes well this time, only with a couple of minor clashes.

