This is the third week, in a row, when we meet the ladies in Mexico! The housewives are still enjoying their vacation. Things get spicier when Leah and Luann decide to introduce some hot Canadian guys into the mix. But Dorinda continues with her habitual bossing around. It is insane how she wants to control everyone in spite of being a hypocrite herself! And then, there is Ramona. The woman needs to chill a bit, for her own sake! Well, for more details, head to the recap section. In case you are updated on the latest shenanigans and wish to know the details of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 19, you’re at the right place.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 19 Release Date

RHONY season 12 episode 19 will premiere on August 20, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 19 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 18 Recap:

Episode 18, the ladies are still enjoying their vacation in Mexico. Leah gets up early since she needs to work. She takes out her laptop and gets a few things done at the outdoor breakfast table. Dorinda arrives and instantly starts hissing about the no device rule during breakfast. But Leah is working and this is definitely not required. Later, Luann and Leah head to the beach and pick up two guys. The new visitors enter the house. And the ladies have a great time, partying with their guests until dinner. However, Dorinda is suffering from diarrhea and cannot participate in the fun.

The next morning, Dorinda gets a home visit from a doctor named Ceasar Cassanova. Meanwhile, Leah gets one of the men home. In another scene, the housewives set off to swim in a cenote, following a visit with a shaman. Leah, Dorinda, and Lu rappel down and go deep into the waters. And it definitely looks like Luann is a pro! During the lunch hour, the subject of the discussion revolves around vaginal cleansing. Leah claims that she visits a witch doctor for advice regarding the matter. However, lunch is pretty smooth. No one is drunk out of their senses and no one gets into an ugly fight. In the meantime, Dorinda gets a call from her daughter at the table, and obviously, everyone comments on her hypocrisy.

