The current iteration of RHONY might be one of the most disjointed outings from the reality series. We have seen some positive developments but the rest of the moments are all a hot mess! Heading into the season finale that drops next week, we are, however, in for a shocker. Dorinda has announced her departure from RHONY! Well, unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. And while we are still here, let’s take you through the details of the concluding episode.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 21 Release Date

RHONY season 12 episode 21 will premiere on September 3, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo. The 21st episode marks the season finale, which will be followed by the reunion episodes in the following weeks.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 21 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Viva la Dysfunction’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Luann records a new song that she hopes to feature in her upcoming cabaret; Leah continues to rebuild her relationship with her mother; Sonja clashes with Ramona; an invasive surgery has Dorinda looking back at her tumultuous year.” You can additionally check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 21 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 20 Recap:

This week, Ramona reveals that she has sorted out her differences with Leah McSweeney and both of them are in a good place after Mexico. Luann de Lesseps and Ramona think that the Mexico trip created several misunderstandings regarding Dorinda. According to them, Dorinda’s temper is the reason she is leaving the show. The duo also discusses Elyse Slaine, with Ramona stating that she has nothing left to say to her.

Leah is getting ready for the 15th-anniversary party for her company. The rest of the ladies reach one by one and as expected, Elyse confronts Ramona. However, Ramona leaves the event. Leah gives her sister 15% of her brand in a surprise announcement. Luann confirms that she is writing a memoir about her life. Finally, we have Dorinda’s birthday party and surprisingly, John is present as a guest as well. Luann delivers a lengthy speech and the entire group cheers for the next year. And it is indeed awkward that this is the last we will see of Dorinda in RHONY! Goodbye lady!

