‘RHONY’ Season 12 is currently in the midst of airing its 3-part reunion specials. The first part of the remotely filmed reunion trio landed this week and we saw the housewives recounting their quarantine days. However, one lady is questioned by everyone for her social-distancing-defying behavior. More on that later. Now, while we are still here, let’s take you through the details of the next episode.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 23 Release Date

RHONY Season 12 Reunion 2 will premiere on September 17, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 23 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Reunion Part 2’. In this session, the ladies recall their memories from their trips to the Hamptons, Newport, Mexico. Of course, the primary focus is on the drama that had ensued in the midst of the vacations. Ramona brings up Leah’s behavior and the discussion leads to a major altercation when she claims Leah ruined her birthday party with her “risqué dance moves.” Luann is excited about her upcoming cabaret and shares updates on the “Lu and improved” outlook. You can check out the episode’s preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 23 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 22 Recap:

In ‘Reunion Part 1’, the housewives join Andy Cohen for a remote session. All of the ladies are following social distancing protocols and share their experiences. Ramona confesses that she was in quarantine with her ex and daughter. Leah, however, points out that she is not happy that Ramona did not take quarantine seriously. When Ramona defends herself, Andy points out that she went to a party, hosted by Donald Trump Jr. when his girlfriend tested COVID-19 positive. Ramona explains that as long as one is safe, one can live her life. Leah retorts saying that it’s not good to be enjoying when the world is dealing with a pandemic.

The focus next falls on Leah and her journey in RHONY. Luann admits that Leah is strong but vulnerable, Dorinda states that she is a bit different. Tinsley loves how Leah is confident, and Ramona admires that she does not judge anyone. We also take a look back at Tinsley’s journey when she leaves the city with Scott. The couple is engaged now and Tins says that her life is like a dream come true!

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Shot?