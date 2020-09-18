In the second part of the three-episode Reunions that dropped this Thursday, we witnessed the housewives recounting their eventful tripes to Hamptons, Newport, and Mexico — alongside all the accompanying drama. When Ramona confronts Leah about ruining her birthday party, tempers run high. More on that later. Now, while we are still here, let’s take you through the details of the next episode.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 24 Release Date

RHONY Season 12 Reunion 3 will premiere on September 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo. The season will wrap up with its 25th episode, called ‘Secrets Revealed’ on October 1, 2020.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 24 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Reunion Part 3’. In this session, the ladies continue to dish out their frustrations. Dorinda confronts Ramona on why the latter had been so unsupportive about her while Ramona tries her best to defend herself. In the midst of the conversation, Dorinda gets emotional as she is forced to defend herself against accusations that she has an issue with controlling her anger. The ladies try to wrap up the last reunion for the season by ending it on a high note and looking forward to the future. But it is still a matter of question if they can leave behind their past. You can check out the episode’s preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 24 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 23 Recap:

In ‘Reunion Part 2’, the housewives continue to chat with Andy Cohen in a remotely filmed session. Luann announces the launch of her brand ‘Lu and Improved.’ She also admits how she has started to monitor her alcohol intake. The focus then shifts to Leah, with Ramona pointing out that she did not appreciate Leah’s dance moves at her birthday party. The episode additionally addresses the mental health issues regarding Leah. Leah states that by bringing this up in the show, Ramona crossed a line. Eventually, the two ladies decide to let everything go and they reconcile.

On the other hand, Dorinda is still obsessed with Tinsley and Scott getting engaged. She ultimately apologizes for her behavior. Leah, however, seems quite happy that Tins has found peace — finally. This is when Tins and Leah admit that they had been hanging around even before the show started filming. Hearing this, Dorinda appears quite deranged!

