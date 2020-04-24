After last week’s explosive drunken stupor, helmed by none other than Sonja, we were wondering how could the New York housewives get any wilder. Well, hold on to that thought. This week, the women come together for even more drama. More on that later.

Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 5.

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9 pm ET & 8 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Titled, ‘Not So Model Behavior’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “It’s fashion week in NYC. Sonja is preparing for her “Sonja, by Sonja Morgan” fashion show and the ladies sit front row for Tinsley’s big return to the runway. Luann plans her new cabaret show, “Marry, F, Kill,” while Leah fears that Sonja resents her for comments she made.”

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 4 Recap:

After Luann’s departure from Ramona’s Hamptons’ home last week, we meet her again after the latter offers her apologies. Luann opens up about how hard it is to totally abstain from drinking. Next, in order to be a good host, Ramona decides to hold another party at a friend’s place.

But the ladies decline the offer and plan to get wasted in Ramona’s Hamptons’ home instead. Leah and Sonja are completely drunk and the former pairs up with Tinsley to skinny dip in the pool. Leah then declares war on the tiki torches. Ramona is not present to see the massacre planned by the ladies and Luann leaves — as she cannot stand being sober in the midst of the craziness.

Well, Leah now assumes it’s her responsibility to dismantle all the tiki torches. She even gets into an argument when Sonja is in the bathroom relieving herself! It’s strange why she had left drinking for all these years. The next morning, the scenes from the previous night are proof of whatever ensued amidst the drunken stupor. The Chinaware has sex toys while somebody’s shades are in a champagne glass. Of course, when Ramona returns, she is not pleased — at all!

