Episode 5 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ reveals the passive-aggressive side of Sonja. We had already seen her getting into a clash with Leah in last week’s episode. So, along with the annual dose of the NYC fashion week, the fifth part also continues the feud between Sonja and Leah. Yes, there’s a lot of shifting dynamics among the ladies — something we have kept for our recap section.

Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 6.

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 6 is slated to premiere on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET & 8 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Titled, ‘Just The Sip’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “Leah continues to have issues with her mother, and Tinsley gives updates on her dating life. Meanwhile, Sonja realizes that her fashion line isn’t doing as well as she hoped. Luann hosts an anti-bullying comedy show, where Dorinda and Tinsley get into a battle of the words.”

You can check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Recap:

In episode 5, Sonja Morgan is gearing up for the NYC fashion week. Here, she makes her interns wear printer paper boxes (what?). So the ramp walks on the runway begin and we get to see Tinsley Mortimer making her comeback to modeling. The ladies cheer her on from the first row seats, secured for them by Ramona Singer. Ramona, on the other hand, is still furious at Tinsley for not having cleaned up after leaving the Hampton’s home. She is also upset with Leah, who leaves in the middle of the fashion show.

Then the ladies gather for lunch and Sonja has a huge meltdown when everyone questions her fashion show’s planning. Leah arrives and is looking distraught. Her mum discovered that she had been drinking and now refuses to talk to her. Later, when it is finally time for the ladies to try their dresses, there’s a massive mix-up. To top it all, Leah is flustered that Sonja has chosen a baggy gray sweatsuit for her!

