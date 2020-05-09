Welcome to another preview session of rich people and their issues. In this week’s episode of RHONY season 12, we see the ladies bickering among themselves as they tackle another bunch of privileged-people problems. Sonja is not having her food and Luann is seen cracking some really bad jokes. Dorinda, as usual, is throwing insults, and Leah is upset as her mum is ignoring her. Well, more on this part of the drama later.

Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 7.

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 7 is slated to premiere on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 9 pm ET & 8 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Titled, ‘How Ya Like Them Apples?’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “Tinsley vents to Leah’s boxing coach about her issues with Dorinda, while across town Dorinda confirms to Sonja that she and John are officially on a break; Luann opens up to Leah about her relationship with drinking. The ladies take a day trip to a local orchard, where things get hostile between the group.”

You can check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 7 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 6 Recap:

Luann meets her ex Jacques at Tavern on the Green and discusses her drinking problem. She also says that she is launching a new comedy show and since Jacques is a comedian, she suggests taking their relationship to the professional level. In another part of the town, Dorinda visits her old townhouse, accompanied by Sonja. The ladies then meet up for lunch where Sonja reveals that she is on a liquid cleanse diet and hence, is skipping meals. Tinsley and her mother Dale meet at Strawberry and Shortcake.

Finally, the much-awaited day of Luann’s show is here. The housewives gather at the venue to support her. Leah vents out her frustrations about her mum not responding while Ramona tries to drive some sense into her. Before the show, Luann drinks vodka to loosen up. The stand-up is mostly about bullying and Luann is seen handling her drink well. Among all the comedians, Jacques manages to steal the show with his performance.

