This week, a lot happens with the ladies from RHONY. While some of the housewives have lunch together, Leah pays a visit to her sister. Dorinda takes some lessons from her life coach and Leah organizes a trip to the Russian spa. Finally there is another reunion at Ramona’s house. But within these few occasions, the women have a lot to deal with. There are fights, tears, and quick reconciliations. Well, we will cover the major bits of episode 8 in our brief recap section. Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 9.

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 9 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 9 is slated to premiere on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET & 8 pm CT on Bravo Tv.

Titled, ‘Hurricane Leah’, Bravo describes the episode as follows: “The ladies head to Newport, R.I., for a much needed weekend getaway; Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip, which Ramona is not happy about; the drama continues between Tinsley and Dorinda, and Leah loses her cool at the evening clambake.”

You can check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 9 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 8 Recap:

Episode 8 starts off with the housewives reminiscing about their apple orchard trip. While working out, they point our Sonja’s drinking fiascos, and surprisingly, she agrees. The ladies then decide who is more bothersome, Dorinda, or Tinsley. And Leah suggests a spa session to ease out the tension. During their therapy at the Russian bathhouse, Dorinda still continues to obsess over Tinsley. Overall, minus the friction, they have a good time at the spa.

At Ramona’s, she is hosting a girls’ night. Dorinda and Sonja reach the location and in classic RHONY style, the ladies can’t help but hurl insults at one another. Dorinda says: “If you can’t behave yourself – then you’ll all go home!” Finally, Sonja and Dorinda head toward the elevator after being kicked out by the hostess. A minute later, Ramona comes out of her house, shouting that she loves them and does not want any more fights. Eventually, the trio hugs it out!

