The premiere episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ is packed with flashbacks, foreshadowing the huge fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Well, when the show returned with its second episode this week, we saw that the ladies are back in the groove. So what happened in episode 2? And what can be expected in the next episode? Read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 3 will release on August 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Sip and See You Later’ and here is its official synopsis: “Gizelle spends her birthday with Jamal and the girls, but underlying tension makes for an awkward celebration. Candiace struggles to understand Monique’s anger towards her after their recent reconciliation. Wendy takes note of Karen’s cold shoulder. Ashley hosts the ladies to meet baby Dean, but an unexpected guest causes Monique to make a dramatic exit.” You can also check out its official promo here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 starts off with Karen Huger engaging in a workout session, joined by Ray Huger. And the session is not only funny but reflects that the couple is going through a tough time in their marriage. The major reason for their troubles is the huge age gap. Gizelle Bryant and Monique meet up for lunch. They plan to host a dinner for Ashley Darby, following the birth of her son Dean.

Ashley has an appointment with a lactation specialist because she is facing issues with breastfeeding. The doctor asks her to spend more time outside to ease her mind. Later, Candiace and Wendy meet up. In another scene, when Karen and Candiace are getting drinks, they receive the invite for Ashley’s event. Candiace is shocked as to why she would be invited, considering the troubled past. During dinner, the rest of the housewives decide to have a go at Candiace, to which she replies, ‘**** you’ to everyone. THE END.

