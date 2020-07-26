Bestselling Swedish crime-fiction author, Åsa Larsson, is wildly popular for her ‘Rebecka Martinsson’ novels, which have sold more than a million copies in Sweden. A couple of her books have also been adapted to the eponymous tv versions that air on Acorn in the US. Raised in Kiruna, Larsson has beautifully captured the spectacularly beautiful locations of the far north, in her written works.

And thankfully, the television counterparts have managed to recreate the same magic, in terms of the filming sites, showcased in the episodes. We already know that Sweden is breathtakingly picturesque! But which are the exact locations in the country where ‘Rebecka Martinsson’ is filmed? Just like you, even we wanted answers! So, let’s get started!

Rebecka Martinsson Filming Locations

One of the USPs of ‘Rebecka Martinsson’ is that it allows you to escape to a mysterious landscape of dark forests, glassy lakes, and creepy boglands. And all of these sites are located in Kiruna, Norrbottens län, Sweden. Yes, the show is shot in writer Åsa Larsson’s hometown, which inspired her to pen the novels. Kiruna is the northernmost town in Sweden and is located in Norrbotten County.

The small community is aptly captured in the series. You follow Rebecka as she drives on the long, straight roads, interlinking the tiny localities around Kiruna. Here, the main industry is iron mining and tourist spots comprise the Arctic and Ice Hotel holidays. The houses are constructed from wood panels and painted in pale pastel colors. You can even see sawmills and old wooden churches that sway and creak whenever there are heavy winds. The indigenous inhabitants in the area love guns, sport unruly facial hair, and are fans of moonshine. The summers do not see the sun going down while the winters have no sunlight at all. Even this phenomenon is represented in the series.

The first case in the show is filmed in Kurravaara (12 km from Kiruna), located beyond the Arctic Circle in the far north of Sweden. The village is seated on the banks of the Torne River near lake Kallojärvi. It is also close to the Rautas River. Another case is set in Abisko, a village in Sápmi, situated in northern Sweden and near the Abisko National Park.

Certain scenes are also filmed in Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden. The lead character is seen working as an attorney in Sweden’s capital, following which she returns to her hometown Kiruna to solve a murder case. But she still maintains contact with her office in Stockholm and this is when we see a few glimpses of the city.

