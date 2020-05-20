Netflix’s new Spanish comedy flick ‘Rebelión de los Godínez’ serves as a satire for the issues faced by most office workers. Its comedy, at times, fails to hit the mark but the film still grabs your attention with its irony and exaggeration in context with the corporate life. It’s these deeper strands of its storyline that you might be able to relate to. So if you’ve already seen the film and you’re wondering if it’s based on a true story, here’s the answer.

Is Rebelión de los Godínez Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Rebelión de los Godínez’ is not based on a true story but certain aspects of its storyline may be relatable for many. In the initial moments of the film, its main character Omar dresses up as a mascot and does a quirky little dance on the streets to make his Youtube channel grow. But soon after this, his grandfather gets a heart-attack and asks him to find some stability in life. As a result, Omar is forced to join a dead-end corporate job. The film attempts to offer a hilarious perspective at the ones who simply conform to their toxic work cultures just to make a living. At the same time, it portrays Omar as a symbol of freedom who’s unwilling to give up on his self-identity just for the sake of his work. Omar’s characterization may either be relatable or may even inspire some viewers.

In the beginning, it is also revealed that Omar aspires to be an entrepreneur and even jokes about starting a company named “Cherry.” But after being weighed down by the expectations of his grandfather, he decides to give up on his dream to go for something that promises more “stability.” And that’s exactly how it is in real life, isn’t it? In the closing moments of the film, a revolution breaks loose in Omar’s office when many of them are unreasonably fired. During these moments, Omar and his colleagues realize that even their corporate job gives them this false delusion of stability. In the end, Omar decides to sell his grandfather’s shop and decides to start his own business.

Through his brief stint at the corporate, he realized that no matter what he does, there will be people who will question him and even expect him to follow the crowd. But at the end of the day, it’s his own call. The whole central theme of the movie will not only be relatable but will also inspire those who seek validations from others and are too afraid to take a big leap out of jobs they truly hate. More so, if we dig deeper, it also serves as a metaphor for the uncertainty of life. No matter how sturdy the pillars of your career may be, there is always a possibility that it’ll all come crashing down one day. All we can do is be well prepared for it.

