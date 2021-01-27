Nicole Curtis’ passion project ‘Rehab Addict’ first premiered in 2010. The popular host of the show is known for her talent in design and renovation. In the show, she would beautifully transform old desolate houses into replications of their past forms, inviting back all its glory. To enhance the appeal of the properties, Curtis would tweak up the featured designs with a modern edge.

Naturally, that pulled in a considerable viewership during its run from 2010 to 2018. Her talent swept across various properties in Detroit and Minneapolis, which were renovated by her artistic touch. Now, the original show is back as a reboot titled ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’, and here’s everything we know about it.

Rehab Addict Rescue Season 1 Release Date

‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ season 1 releases on January 28, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HGTV. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 60 minutes each. The show is slated to follow a weekly pattern of airing one episode every Thursday.

Who is the Host of Rehab Addict Rescue?

‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ brings back Nicole Curtis, a self-taught home rehabber and designer, as the host of the show. She buzzes in with a new perspective at do-it-yourself projects that many people struggle with in their day-to-day lives. Besides bearing expertise in house designing, Curtis also endorses the “reuse and recycle” concept by restoring worn out daily objects to newness.

She is an avid participator in rebuilding communities, which is somewhat characteristic of ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’. Curtis is also well-equipped in dealing with multiple aspects of house-building, which provides a “can-do” attitude to the homeowners/clients. ‘Rehab Addict Rescue’ introduces different homes and their respective owners as they try to tackle house problems in different areas of Detroit.

What is Rehab Addict Rescue About?

‘Rehab Addict Rescue’, at its core, is about reviving old properties that have surrendered to the wear and tear of time. The motive is to redeem these fallen pillars to their former position of glory. The show introduces people identifying as owners of historic properties in Detroit, dedicated to beautifying and fixing these houses to their liking. Nicole Curtis, the host who is essentially a home designing veteran, helps these people achieve their dreams.

In each episode, she identifies what the houses need, whether it be electrical wiring, updated plumbing, or structural repairs. She primarily spends the budget on fixing such infrastructural requirements. The leftover fund is invested in enhancing the appearance of the houses as per needs presented by the homeowners. Curtis works solo except for a team of designers, which further dramatizes the appeal of the show. Considering the success of ‘Rehab Rescue,’ its reboot is expected to perform as well.

