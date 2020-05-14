‘My 600-lb Life’ is a widely followed TLC series that documents the struggles taken on by morbidly obese people to lose weight. Under the strict observation and careful guidance of Dr. Now, the participants attempt to shed a few pounds before undergoing surgery. While many manage to turn their lives around, some still struggle after their weight loss. Unfortunately, Renee Biran falls in the latter category, which might make you wonder where she is at present.

Renee Biran’s My 600-lb Life Journey:

Renee Biran joined ‘My 600-lb Life’ weighing 631 pounds. Even before being a participant on the show, she was into plus sized modeling and lived as a self-proclaimed ‘Massive Mocha.’ When she went to Dr. Now, she had some breathing problems due to her weight, but following the doctor’s advice, she shed quite a few pounds. Renee was even greenlit for gastric bypass surgery, after which her weight dropped to 381 pounds, equalling a loss of nearly 250 pounds.

She has set achievable goals for herself, promising to reach her dream weight by shedding one pound at a time. Notably, Biran has also praised Dr. Now for holding people accountable and caring for them at the same time. She’s hinted that people are too scared to cheat during the diet plans that he provides.

Where is Renee Biran Now?

Despite losing a significant amount of weight, Renee is not out of the woods. At the beginning of 2019, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an ailment where the body’s immune system attacks the body’s nervous system. Depending on when it is detected, and its severity, the disease can usually be treated. Sometimes it leads to paralysis and even death.

However, you can check out a post from February 2019, where she seems to be in better health, leading us to believe that she’s received the right kind of care to keep her out of the woods.

Notably, Renee had also planned to undergo surgery to lose her excess skin, in 2019 itself. However, it remains unknown if she’s gone through with it. A more significant update came in May 2019, when Renee seemingly got married. You can check out the post below, where it appears that she got married in Las Vegas, kissing the single life goodbye.

Going by her Facebook profile, Renee has quite a few grandkids and seems to be very proud of them. She often shares pictures of their achievements, like when her grandson went to middle school. You can check out a picture of Renee with her two-year-old grandson, on his birthday, below.

Biran’s most recent update has been in January 2020, which shows her doing well and continuing her battle. You can check out the picture here.

Renee has made some positive changes in her life, as far as weight loss is concerned. She’s nowhere close to giving up, determined to attain her dream weight by shedding one pound at a time. In the meanwhile, Biran continues her battle on the health front, due to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome. One can only hope that she finds the courage and determination within herself to remain on the path. Luckily, she has the support of her children, grandchildren, and her husband, to help her on the journey.

