HGTV specializes in home renovation shows. Home renovation/improvement series prove to be some of the most easy-going and cozy series that one can view. They prove to be extremely homely (literally), thanks to their “improvement” or disaster-to-beautiful format. However, what if an entire island got such a treatment? That is the basic premise of ‘Renovation Island,’ a show which was previously titled ‘Island of Bryan.’
Unlike most HGTV shows, ‘Renovation Island’ focuses on just one property. The show revolves around the home renovation couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. The two of them are depicted to have undertaken a financially risky project, albeit one with promising rewards if successful. Their venture proves to provide one of the most exotic settings and premises for an HGTV show. Viewers might find similarities between ‘Renovation Island’ and other HGTV shows like ‘Caribbean Life,’ or ‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt.’ However, the Bauemlers’ show has enough uniqueness going for it.
Renovation Island Filming Locations
‘Renovation Island’ sees Sarah and Bryan Baeumler permanently shift to an island with hopes of renovating a property for a business venture. Hence, the island’s location is central to the HGTV show. Without it, there would be no ‘Renovation Island.’ Hence, several viewers would have wondered where the picturesque island depicted on the show is.
San Andros, Bahamas
‘Renovation Island’ is entirely set and filmed in The Bahamas. To be more specific, the show is set on the San Andros Island. It is here that the Baeumlers pin their hopes of converting an old, run-down resort to an attractive holiday destination. Their story is as fascinating as the actual island.
In 2017, Sarah and Bryan took a family vacation to The Bahamas. On this trip, the family spent a day at San Andros and absolutely fell in love with the place. They loved San Andros so much that they decided to shift to the island with their eyes set on an island resort that had been abandoned. This resort is Emerald Palms.
The couple is depicted to be working hard to flip the property around. Moreover, they do so sustainably. Their venture is partnered with Reef Rescue Network: a bid to restore the coral reefs of The Bahamas.
The Emerald Palms property sprawls over 10 acres. However, converting it is no cakewalk. There are rusted generators, termites, hurricanes, unforgivingly hot tropical weather, and budgetary constraints. Yet, the couple aims to turn it into a holiday paradise with 18 rooms, 22 seaside villas, and amenities like a bar, clubhouse, spa, and pool. Have a look at some photos:
View this post on Instagram
Linc and JoJo’s idea of social distancing @caerulamar…a small and surreal reminder of simpler times. We’re doing our best to keep the Family safe, calm, and to maintain some type of normal for the kids, whatever that is. At the same time, like everyone else, we’re trying to navigate the challenges to our businesses, while dealing with our own anxieties about the unknown, and processing all of the information and questions brought to us by the kids. It’s a strange and difficult time for all of us around the World, but we’re all in this together… We hope everyone is doing the best that they can, we feel for those that have lost loved ones, and we thank everyone on the front lines of this pandemic. Most of all, we’re looking forward to a time when this is all a distant memory… #StaySafe #StayWhereYouAre #StayKind #StayHuman #WeWillGetThroughThis
View this post on Instagram
How’s everybody doing?!?! Kinda feels like we’re waiting for the punchline so we can get back to normal…whatever that is. Assumptions and opinions are flying around in a confusing soup of fear, optimism, facts and fantasy. It’s probably fair to say that everyone’s a little stressed. Things are happening and changing very quickly, and we’ve all had very difficult decisions to make for ourselves, our Families, and our businesses. We’ve made the decision as a Family to spend this time together, support our friends and staff, and ride this thing out @caerulamar. We travelled here from South Florida on a small private flight before any travel restrictions were in place, and we feel at this point it’s best for us and our children to avoid unnecessary commercial air travel, and congested international airports. We have the resources we need here, along with a well thought out emergency back up plan in the unlikely event it’s required. We have discussed important policies and procedures with our business teams back in Canada to ensure everyone is OK and has the information and resources they need to get through this. We also met with our amazing hotel staff earlier this week to answer any questions they may have, institute policies to keep everyone healthy and safe, and discuss the difficult decisions we’re facing in the coming days in order for the business to survive. Believe it or not, opening a hotel on a small Island after barely dodging a hurricane, only to now be faced with a pandemic 6 weeks after the Grand Opening wasn’t part of our plan… Whatever your plans and decisions are, stay isolated, stay in touch, stay safe, stay healthy, stay sane, stay kind, stay calm, stay compassionate. Stay human. These are unprecedented times, but we’ll get through this. #Covid19 #IslandOfBryan #WashYourHands #FlattenTheCurve #IsolatedInParadise
Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix