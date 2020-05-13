‘Shark Tank’ has witnessed some unforgettable moments with its panel of business experts and its aspiring business entrepreneurs, ranging from friendly banters to heart to hearts. Participants have often shared all the reasons why their business means so much to them. And as we understand the philosophy of these businesses, it helps us be more aware of the nature of the industry as well.

The show has then served as a means to both educate and entertain. While it does keep a lot of nitty-gritty out of the frame, it still leaves one in the know-how of the basic things one needs to get in order before they can embark on their self-made business journey. In Shark Tank season 11 episode 23, we are introduced to four companies. One of them is Rescue Ready. Here’s everything we know about the company and its products.

Rescue Ready: Who Are They?

‘Rescue Ready’ is a special fire escape ladder that has been designed by Eric Hartsfield and Brett Russel. The two are firefighters from Virginia who understands the importance of being equipped to deal with a fire at any given point of time during the day.

The experts state that over 2,500 people die from house fires almost every year. They also claim that most of these incidents occur somewhere between 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Hence, they focussed on building a ladder that is easy to use even if you can’t see very well due to smoke.

Rescue Ready: What Do They Do?

The company’s star product needs to be installed under the windowsill. The pre-installed ladder can then be used in case of an emergency to escape out of the window. The ladder is made of aluminum and nylon webbing, that exceed ASTM standards. The anti-slip rung makes sure that there is less probability of slipping. Installation, as they put it, is as easy as installing a flat-screen. The idea is that one should be able to get the ladder ready in less than 2-3 minutes, even in the case of poor visibility in the event of a house fire. Thus, they have spent a lot of time perfecting this aspect.

The company takes immense pride in its product and stresses the need for every home to have one of these ladders. The company website also offers detailed safety tips that are essential to be kept in mind both before and during the event of a fire. They also feature a book titled ‘Rescue Ready with Dottie and Cruz,’ which is inspired by families who underwent house fires. The company at present also seeks partnerships from window manufactures who can team up with them to create lifesaving products.

We're so excited to formally launch our Kickstarter Campaign! We've appreciated all of the support, and with your help, we will be able to bring our NEWEST life-saving product to market!#kickstarter #safety #makehomesafer #momlife #parenting https://t.co/2atLV0CvK6 — Rescue Ready (@BeRescueReady) May 12, 2020

The business, thus, is not just about their product but also about creating awareness about house fires and taking necessary precautions to make sure one is prepared for it at any given time. On their Facebook page, they have announced their Kickstarter Campaign. They market their products on all their social media pages. The dedicated duo is all set to make a significant impact with their budding business. Check out their product video below:

