Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor‘ attempts to recreate the magic and charm of the 2018 movie, ‘Love, Simon.’ However, that is quite a tall order given the fact that the 2018 movie received widespread acclaim due to its victoriously feel-good tone. The show was originally planned to be released on Disney+ but was later shifted to Hulu due to its mature themes (unrelated to its LGBTQ+ portrayal).

The series stars Michael Cimino in the titular role. Apart from ‘Love, Victor, ‘ Cimino appears in ‘Annabelle Comes Home.’ Some of the other cast members include Rachel Naomi Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, and various others.

Love, Victor Recap:

The Salazar family moves to Atlanta with their eldest son, Victor joining the sophomore year and their middle daughter, Pilar joining freshman year at Creekwood High School. Felix, their new, awkward neighbor who is in Victor’s class quickly becomes friends with Victor.

Victor wishes to start a new chapter in his life by accepting his homosexuality in school. However, he ends up hiding it due to heteronormative pressures. Having heard Simon’s story, he starts texting him for advice. Victor befriends the school’s most popular girl, Mia, and the two end up dating each other. At first, Victor appears to be doing so to fit in and have a “normal” image but later tries to explore his sexuality. However, there is a confident, gay guy in school named Benji that Victor has a major crush on. Victor ends up working at the same cafe that Benji works in since he wants to raise money to be a part of the school’s basketball team.

Throughout the series, Victor toys with the idea of coming out of the closet, considering the fact that he may actually be attracted to Mia. However, he eventually realizes that he is completely homosexual and is forced to muster up enough courage to tell Mia about it.

On the other hand, Victor and Pilar find out that their family shifted after their mother cheated on their father with his boss. Their father punched his boss and was fired as a result. Felix has a crush on Mia’s best friend, Lake and their tale of romance also progresses simultaneously. Felix is the first person that Victor comes out of the closet to (apart from Simon). Unfortunately, before Victor can come clean to Mia about his sexuality, she (Mia) sees him kiss Benji. However, Victor gathers enough courage to tell his family. He comes out of the closest to Pilar and his parents, even after his parents announce that they are thinking of separating.

Love, Victor Review:

As mentioned earlier, ‘Love, Victor’ had some pretty big shoes to fill, being set in the same world as ‘Love, Simon.’ However, the Hulu series takes that challenge head-on and comes out winning. Sporting the sunny tone of a coming-of-age story, it proves to be extremely feel-good and even inspirational for viewers facing similar issues. ‘Love, Victor’ carries the iconic Disney charm with it, and through that magical lens, its protagonist’s tough story moves along briskly and touchingly.

Two of the biggest strengths of ‘Love, Victor’ are its pacing and characterization. It avoids being a pointless rom-com but also shies away from the trap of cynicism. Hence, such a balance proves to be an effective manner of showcasing all the confusion, stress, and fear of coming out. There is always some form of conflict that drives the show forward, making viewers unable to take their eyes off. However, the Hulu series never becomes overwhelming. It always ensures that viewers end up feeling optimistic.

That being said, ‘Love, Victor’ does not suppress reality. Problems aren’t brushed under the carpet. However, there is always a silver lining. Yet, it makes one cry at times, but that is almost always during the more heartwarming and vulnerable moments.

Coming to the characters, each character is fleshed out rather holistically. Every one on the show has some form of non-cliched rough edges which are not pretentiously smoothed out for the sake of it. The characters are allowed to be imperfectly perfect and take their time to correct their behavior when the need arises. Yet, there is always acceptance and inclusivity. Love is doled out unconditionally despite these imperfections, fuelling the feel-good fire’s warmth remarkably.

Additionally, there is a healthy dose of humor as well. The character of Felix will certainly prove to be the favorite of multiple viewers due to his natural awkwardness and the same can be said about Lake and her bubbly weirdness. However, the funniest scenes 0n the entire show are reserved for Ali Wong who makes a handful of appearances as a teacher. She steals almost every scene she is in and proves to be a wonderful addition.

Lastly, Victor’s own story is handled meticulously. His growth appears to be natural and wholesome. His perfect-on-the-outside family is sketched up exceedingly well too. The broken yet loving relationship between his parents, and the rebellious nature of his younger sister, for instance, add to the series’ exceptional writing quality. In a nutshell, ‘Love, Victor’ is a show that everyone ought to binge. It is sure to avert the blues of the rainiest of days.

Rating: 3.5/5

