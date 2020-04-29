‘The Masked Singer‘ Season 3 has progressed to the ‘Battle of the Sixes.’ We have come a long way from the Group Stages, where we were just getting acquainted with the talented performers. Now, we know who our favorites are, and who have a shot at winning this season. Rhino is one of the favorites, with his old-school aviator outfit, and a robust set of vocals.

Rhino has amazed us every time he’s gone on stage, moving us with his music and life story. However, an additional degree of fun is derived by guessing the identities of the masked performers. Naturally, you might be curious to find out who’s wearing the Rhino outfit. We have you covered in that regard.

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer: Latest Clues

Rhino’s latest clue package follows the same pattern as other performers in the face-off stages. Instead of hints preceding the performance, Rhino’s luggage is scanned after he sings. The items in the bag serve as clues. We see a stocking with coal in it, the Tennessee flag, a house, a bass clef, as well as a seal wearing a bow tie. Rhino tells the judges, “Take the Rhino by the horn and guess my identity with the clues inside this bag.” Check out the clue package below.

Rhino on The Masked Singer: Guesses

We have maintained that Rhino is most likely to be Barry Zito. The latest clues seem to point in that direction as well. The flag of Tennessee is a clear nod to the time Zito spent playing there. It can be tied to an earlier clue where we see the Grand Ole Opry. Zito played in Nashville, which is where the Grand Ole Opry is located.

The bass clef might be a reference to Zito’s dual talents as a player and performer. After all, a clef denotes the pitch of written notes. Zito, as you know, was a professional baseball pitcher before switching to a career in music. His pitching style has been subtly referred to in an earlier clue package, where we see a sliced slider bun. It is a nod to Zito’s iconic slider-cutter hybrid.

A few other clues from earlier packages also point at Zito wearing the Rhino mask. We’d seen an image of Missouri with a crown. It refers to Zito’s wife being crowned Miss Missouri in 2007. Rhino’s reference to himself as a ‘gentle giant’ could refer to the time he played for the San Francisco Giants.

Moreover, Rhino’s clue to Thicke, about being on the same track, ‘literally,’ could refer to when both Zito and Thicke had songs in ‘A Thousand Words,’ an Eddie Murphy movie. Zito performed ‘Butterflies’ for the film, and Rhino’s clues have shown the winged insects quite a bit. Fans seem to agree that Zito is behind the Rhino mask, as you can see from the tweet below.

While the clues seem to be aligned, we have to wait for Rhino to get unmasked to know for sure. Alternately, more clue packages from Rhino should help us ascertain the performer’s identity.

