Watching reality shows about the rich and famous is always entertaining. ‘Basketball Wives’ has proven to be quite popular for the same reason. The reality series follows a group of women who are married, engaged, dating or are romantically linked to professional basketball stars. Airing on VH1, the fans just cannot seem to get their mind off the show. As these glamorous women splurge on luxurious items and experiences, it makes many of us wonder, how rich are they? Here is a list of the key Basketball Wives cast members, ranked according to their net worth to determine who is the richest of them all.

5. Malaysia Pargo- $4 million

Malaysia Pargo started her career as an actress but only came to the limelight after featuring in ‘Basketball Wives: Los Angeles.’ She is the ex-wife of former NBA player Jannero Pargo; they were married for eight years before Malaysia filed for divorce in 2014. The former couple has three kids together, of whom they share joint custody. It is reported that she received a hefty portion of Jannero’s wealth in addition to $2,800 spousal support, $800 for child care, and $15,000 in child support that she receives every month.

However, she earns through her successful entrepreneurial ventures, particularly the jewelry line Three Beats Jewelry. Her collaboration with the furniture and upholstery company Hedgecock Creed also added to her success as an entrepreneur. Her ventures in the beauty and skincare industry include Vanity in the City and Virgin Hair Fantasy. She also works in collaboration with Urban Skin RX. She aims to be as independent as possible and is worth approximately $4 million as of 2021.

4. Evelyn Lozada- $4 million

Evelyn Lozada was in a relationship with NBA player Antoine Walker for ten years between 1998 and 2008. The former couple was engaged for only a year before the relationship ended. One of Lozada’s most accomplished ventures is the Florida-based shoe boutique, Dulce, which she co-owns with Rebecca Brothers. Her love for beauty and fashion also drove her to start the lifestyle business, BX Glow. In addition to being the ambassador for Shoe Dazzle, she earns through social media brand promotions and collaborations.

Lozada has co-written three books, ‘The Wives Association: Inner Circle,’ ‘The Perfect Date,’ and ‘The Wrong Mr. Darcy.’ Her relationship with Antoine Walker landed her a spot on the ‘Basketball Wives’ and became her door to the entertainment industry. Thereafter, she went on to star in the series ‘Livin’ Lozada’ and ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life.’ These streams of income combined with her regular appearance in ‘Basketball Wives’ have helped the original cast member garner wealth, which is estimated to be around $4 million.

3. Jackie Christie- $10 million

Jackie Christie is married to the former NBA player, Doug Christie. They celebrated their 25th year of marriage in July 2020. The television personality features in films such as ‘Deceitful’ (2013) and ‘Lucky Girl (2015) and the TV show ‘Committed: The Christies.’ She has also been the director and executive producer for a video short called ‘Bossard Cognac: The Good Life.’

She is the author of five self-help and motivational books and runs the publishing company Infinite Love Publishing with her husband. In addition, she also owns a lifestyle and entertainment company, BSM Media, and is the CEO of an independent record label, Jean Rah Fya Records. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this hardworking entrepreneur is worth $10 million.

2. Jennifer Williams- $25 million

Jennifer Williams met Eric Williams in 2000 and eventually married him in 2007. In 2005, she received her real estate license and sold several high-end properties. Their approximately decade-long relationship came to an end in 2011. She received $30 million as part of her divorce settlement.

Over the years, she became the owner of several businesses, including the women’s fitness studio Flirty Girl Fitness, a lip gloss line called Lucid Cosmetics, and an online fashion boutique Classy Girl Wardrobe. Her online fashion venture is particularly doing well. Williams is no stranger to the screen as she has also been a part of the podcast ‘Just Saying’ and the reality show ‘The Next: 15.’ She owns a television production company, Jennifer Williams Productions, and has two more shows in the pipeline, ‘Scam Likely’ and Notorious Queens.’

As a cast member of ‘Basketball Wives,’ her wealth has been enhanced as she is reportedly earning $300,000 per season and earns an additional $40,000 for every reunion episode. Her net worth is estimated at $25 million as of 2021, making her the second richest “Basketball Wife.”

1. Shaunie O’Neal- $35 million

As it turns out, the executive producer and star of the series, Shaunie O’Neal, is the wealthiest cast member of ‘Basketball Wives.’ She is the former wife of the basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. They married in 2002 and have four kids together before they parted ways in 2009 due to “irreconcilable differences;” their divorce was finalized in 2011. As reported by fans, she received $10,000 per month as alimony and an additional $10,000 for child support, which amounts to $240,000 in a year. She invested the amount she received as a divorce settlement in her businesses.

Post her split from the basketball star, Shaunie has established herself as a successful businesswoman by launching the reality show ‘Basketball Wives’ as well as her own shoe line called SO.CO. She started a legal weed business in the summer of 2018 and got into the world of real estate later that year. As of 2021, her net worth is estimated to be $35 million.

