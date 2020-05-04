‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated series that has managed to amass a large and (overtly) invested fan base. The show follows the titular grandfather-grandson duo as they go on multiple mind-bending adventures across space and time.

The Adult Swim show returned for the fourth season after a long time, delighting its fans. However, it soon went on a mid-season break that infuriated the series’ overinvolved fans. Fortunately, the show’s creators kept their promise of returning soon with the release of the sixth episode of the fourth season.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7 will be released on May 10, 2020, at 11 30/10 30c on Adult Swim. The show follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be premiered each Sunday.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 7 by tuning in to Adult Swim on the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t happen to have one, you can always head to the Adult Swim website, and stream the episode.

Cord-cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them, as they make up an increasing section of the viewer base. Head over to FuboTV or DirecTV and stream the episodes. Hulu subscribers can catch ‘Rick and Morty’ on the platform. You can also turn to VOD services, which allow you to purchase and stream the episodes. Head to YouTube TV and Amazon Prime. Netflix subscribers outside the US can stream the series on the platform.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers:

‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 episode 7 is titled ‘Promortyus.’ The blurb for the episode reads: “getting off of one’s face.” As you can see, there is very little that the blurb reveals. However, before making any speculations, one ought to remember the previous episode.

The sixth episode of the fourth season of the show sees the writers gloriously subvert fan expectations and theories. The entire episode is one giant, layered exposition of how the writers of the show will always manage to stay one step ahead of fans. Hence, all the speculations which were made before the second part of the fourth season are practically useless now. That has pushed the series into an enjoyable unknown place where nothing can be expected.

The title of the seventh episode is obviously a reference to the movie, ‘Prometheus.‘ Hence, one can expect multiple references to the movie and even a plot that is similar to it. Apart from that, it is difficult to speculate what the episode is going to be about. However, that is exactly the kind of “enjoyable unknown” the writers want viewers to be in.

