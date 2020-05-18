‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated series that presents some of the wittiest sci-fi stories that also make viewers laugh. The show is known for its dark, cynical humor and functions like a rough anthology, with each episode presenting a self-sustaining tale.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Adult Swim show is currently in its fourth season. The eighth episode of the fourth season revolves around a video-game-like device that Rick creates for Morty, allowing the latter to “respawn” an endless number of times.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 9 will be released on May 24, 2020, at 11 30/10 30c on Adult Swim. The show follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be premiered each Sunday.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 9 by tuning in to Adult Swim on the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t happen to have one, you can always head to the Adult Swim website, and stream the episode.

Cord-cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them, as they make up an increasing section of the viewer base. Head over to FuboTV or DirecTV and stream the episodes. Hulu subscribers can catch ‘Rick and Morty’ on the platform. You can also turn to VOD services, which allow you to purchase and stream the episodes. Head to YouTube TV and Amazon Prime. Netflix subscribers outside the US can stream the series on the platform.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers:

‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 episode 9 is titled ‘Childrick of Mort.’ The title might seem to be confusing and does not really give an indication as to what to expect from the episode. The blurb for the episode reads: “The miracle of life.” Hence, one can expect the episode to be about…birth. However, ‘Rick and Morty’ is known for digging deeper. Hence, one speculation could be that the ninth episode might be about life and death. Have a look at the promo for the episode:

As you can see, the promo suggests that the Smith family goes on a vacation. However, everything does not seem to go as planned, obviously. As you can see, there seems to be a volcano of child-like creatures. Beth takes it upon herself to do something about the situation.

