‘Rick and Morty’ has probably managed to amass the most passionate fan base for any adult animated series ever. In fact, the show’s passionate fan base has also, at times, proven to be slightly problematic due to their galaxy-high expectations and expression of frustration over long waiting times. The waiting period between the third and the fourth season proved to be extremely trying. Fortunately, ‘Rick and Morty’ was found to be back in its groove with the fourth season: doling out witty, meta-aware humor with never-before-seen creative premises.
However, with the fourth season having ended, fans now find themselves in the dreadful waiting phase once again. It is natural for them to wonder when the show will return for another glorious season. What would it be about?
Rick And Morty Season 5 Release Date
Rick and Morty Season 4 released on November 10, 2020, and came to an end on May 31, 2020. As far the next season goes, here’s everything we know.
Before the fourth season, ‘Rick and Morty’ fans got to heave a big sigh of relief when it was revealed that the show had been picked up with a 70 episode order. It was not just great news for the fans, but also for the creators who got some form of job security. With that out of the way, the creators could focus on regularly working on newer episodes without the uncertainty of renewal/cancellation.
While no official release date has been announced or hinted at, the waiting period would certainly not be as long as the one between the fourth and the third season. This sentiment was echoed by Dan Harmon (co-creator) himself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous. I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”
As you can read, Harmon and Roiland have already started working on season 5. However, the Coronavirus pandemic must also be taken into account. Yet, given the fact that ‘Rick and Morty’ is an animated show, one can expect the production to not be as affected as that of non-animated series. Our best estimate is that Rick and Morty Season 5 to release sometime in 2021.
Dan Harmon shared how one of the writers had already started working on season 6 as well in the following post:
Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all. I don’t know the details of when it will be available, but don’t worry about missing it, we’re doing it for you. Also streaming it live could never happen because we have to edit out @yvettenicolebrown’s rants about storming Area 51. One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6. He was wearing a suit in yesterday’s Zoom session because during lunch he was attending a Zoom funeral. Not a joke. Hard to tell jokes from life these days. These are odd times but everybody that worked on the show has been feeling the love and joy from all the rookie and veteran Community fans binging the show on Netflix. I’m going to go take the first pre-table read shower of my life. Sincere love to the fans and the cast, thanks for the best pre-Cody years of my life #sixseasonsandamovie
Rick and Morty Season 5 Plot: What Can It Be About?
With season 4, the writers of ‘Rick and Morty’ drilled the fact that they will always subvert fan theories. For instance, there is no attempt at continuity seen in the fourth season, as some fans had theorized. Hence, the series sticks to its self-sustaining anthology-like format. Keeping that in mind, it is hard to predict what kind of inter-dimensional adventures the grandfather-grandson duo will be seen embarking on in the fifth season. However, Collider compiled a list of possible story ideas for the fifth season from Harmon’s Instagram:
- Artificial person w/real leg
- Rick discovers the 11th Commandment
- Maximum Overdrive but with grass
- Planet of no stop signs
- Trench coat made of dreams
- The people’s (basketball) court
- Wesley Sniper
- When-Wolf
- Voltron but with vegetables
- Library of food
- Woman made of fish
- Jerry gets a pinecone in his butt
- Detachable fingers (or toes)
- Anal Beads
- Planet powered by chips & salsa
- Morty buys a boat
- Bark-nado
- Planet of Hodags
- Blood Shed
- Invisible pigs
- Jerry makes a log cabin with hair
Rick and Morty Season 5 Cast: Who Can Be in It?
As mentioned earlier, not much can be speculated about season 5 at this point. However, ‘Rick and Morty’ hasn’t really added any new central characters in the past. Thus, one can expect the same characters and voice actors to be retained for the fifth season as well. Hence, one can expect to hear Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer once again.
