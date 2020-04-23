Ricky Dene Gervais is a renowned English comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. For all his work in the entertainment industry, he has won seven BAFTA Awards, five British Comedy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards, and two Rose d’Or along with being nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards. Not only this but in 2010, he was also named on the Time 100 list of world’s most influential people.

Born 25 June 1961 in Berkshire, he was raised with his three siblings; brothers Larry and Robert along with sister Marsha. His father, Lawrence Raymond “Jerry” Gervais, was a French-Canadian who emigrated to the U.K. during the Second World War and met Eva Sophia, Gervais’ mother during a blackout. He grew up in the U.K., and that is where he built his life and family too.

Ricky Gervais Wife

Ricky Gervais is actually not married. In 1980, he went to University College London to pursue a degree in biology but changed his major to philosophy in just two weeks. During his time at the university, he met the now producer and author Jane Fallon.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been together since 1982, but have chosen not to get married. Ricky, the atheist and humanist, gave their reasoning for it by stating: “There’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.”

Apart from being an atheist and humanist, Ricky is also a pet lover. He is an activist for animal rights and has even stated that he would leave his entire fortune to animal charities that work hard to ensure that every animal stays alive and healthy. He has spoken out against hunting and bullfighting, and for all his efforts for curbing animal abuse was named Person of the Year by PETA in 2013.

Ricky and his partner both seem very happy not to be married but instead put forth all their energies into ensuring the world becomes a better and happier place for others.

Ricky Gervais Kids

Ricky does not have kids either. He and his partner Jane have both admitted that they do not want to start a family together. In his interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2017, he said that it’s not because he doesn’t like kids, it’s because he would worry too much. “I’d worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that,” he said. “I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he’s peckish for 20 minutes. So, no, a human baby is too much responsibility.”

Even Jane expressed similar concerns when she penned a piece for The Guardian in 2016. In it, she said: “I didn’t think I’d be a good mum. I am too much of a worrier. I’m the person who thinks about calling round all the hospitals when someone is five minutes later than they said they would be. I always assume the worst even though – thus far – it has never happened. I know I would have stifled any kids I had with my overprotectiveness.”

So, with both parties feeling the same way about not having kids, the couple who have been together for about 38 years now, seem perfectly content with just each other.

