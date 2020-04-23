Ricky Gervais Net Worth 2020

Ricky Dean Gervais is an English comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Born on June 25, 1961, in Berkshire, England, and raised in Whitley, he is one of the most famous English personalities right now. Ricky Gervais has won seven BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards, five British Comedy Awards, and has received a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Want to know more about his career and net worth? Read on!

How Did Ricky Gervais Earn His Money?

Ricky Gervais initially wanted to be a pop star. During his final year at the University College of London, he and his friend Bill Macrae formed a pop duo by the name of Seona Dancing. They got signed by London Records and released two singles, but neither did well on the charts, so the duo’s career was short-lived.

Ricky went on to be the manager of a band called Suede before he started his career in radio. He got a job as head of speech at the Xfm radio station, where he met Stephen Merchant, who he had hired as an assistant. The two would later go on to create ‘The Office.’

Ricky Gervais began his television career by writing sketches for the British comedy show ‘The Sketch Show,’ following which he made an appearance on ‘The 11 O’Clock Show.’ He also had his own comedy chat show by the name of ‘Meet Ricky Gervais,’ but it wasn’t very successful. He also wrote for ‘Bruiser’ and ‘The Jim Tavare Show.’

In 1999, Ricky and Stephen began creating the famous British comedy series called ‘The Office.’ In 2001, the show was released as a 6 part mini-series, but due to the demand for more, season 2 was given the go-ahead. The success of ‘The Office’ gave rise to its remake in the U.S., with the original creators acting as producers. To this date, Ricky Gervais earns a lot of money from both these series in terms of royalties. The U.S. version of ‘The Office‘ became even more successful than the original, and went on for 9 seasons.

Following the success of ‘The Office,’ Ricky went on to be a part of several other TV shows. He was the writer, executive producer, and director for ‘Extras,’ a series where well-known celebrities played a comedic version of themselves. He also created shows like ‘Derek,’ ‘Life’s Too Short,’ ‘An Idiot Abroad,’ and ‘After Life.’ In addition to this, he also created his own show called ‘The Ricky Gervais Show.’

Ricky Gervais had been doing stand-up comedy since the 1990s, but his career took off after the success of ‘The Office.’ Over the years, he has headlined and done several tours with his acts, and has even had the opportunity for his comedy specials to be broadcasted on Netflix. In 2018, Netflix reportedly paid Ricky $20 million for a stand-up special.

He made his big-screen acting debut in 2001 with ‘Dog Eat Dog’ as a bouncer after which, he went on to pursue several other roles as well. He can be seen in movies like ‘Nіght аt thе Мuѕеum’ (2006), ‘Ѕtаrduѕt’ (2007), ‘Ghоѕt Тоwn’ (2008), ‘Сеmеtеrу Јunсtіоn’ (2010), ‘Тhе Unbеlіеvеrѕ’ (2013) ‘Тhе Lіttlе Рrіnсе’ (2015,) аnd ‘Special Correspondents’ (2016) amongst many more.

Ricky Gervais has also written and released a series of children’s books. In 2004, “Flanimals” was published, and after its success, a sequel called “More Flanimals” came out in 2005. A third, fourth, and fifth book of the series by the names of “Flanimals of the Deep,” “Flanimals: The Day of the Bletchling,” and “Flanimals: Pop Up” have also been released.

Ricky Gervais Net Worth 2020

After hosting the Golden Globe Awards on 5 separate occasions and having several writer, producer, and director credits under his belt, Ricky Gervais has an estimated net worth of $130 Million as of 2020. His primary source of wealth, though, has been from ‘The Office’ and his acting career.

