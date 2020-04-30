‘Riverdale’ season 4 follows the core-four as they try to solve the mystery of the creepy videotapes, featuring grotesque content that reflects their real lives, while also dealing with their inner demons. In the latest episode, titled, ‘Lynchian,’ Betty and Archie end their forbidden relationship (or whatever). Jughead finds shreds of evidence that link Ethel to the supply of the bizarre tapes. She directs Jug and Charles to a shady video parlor called Scarlet Suite, where they find many dark videos, including the death video of Jason. FBI confiscates all the materials and seals the store.

After some local hooligans from a rival business, Moonshiners, thrash Cheryl, and Veronica’s Maple Club, Cheryl decides to cut her ties from the venture. Reggie gets involved in Kevin and Fangs’ tickle business, but someone informs Principal Honey, and he orders them to shut it down. Cheryl’s blood runs cold, and she rushes to Jug and Betty for help when someone sends her a startling video of a person getting shot in the head, wearing the Jason Blossom mask.

Season 4 was originally planned to have 22 episodes, but since production had to be suspended after one of the members was diagnosed with the coronavirus symptoms, the makers could only manage to shoot 20 episodes. However, episode 19 will serve as the finale of the fourth season. Here’s a tweet from one of the writers, Ted Sullivan, confirming the same.

The pandemic derailed production & there was a heavy Toni ep coming up. We'll still do it, but you'll have to now wait for S5 instead of S4. S4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending w 419 (which I wrote with James DeWille & directed by @madchenamick). But it has a fun cliffhanger! — Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) April 18, 2020

In case you want to know what happens in ‘Riverdale’ season 4 finale, keep reading!

Riverdale Season 4 Finale Release Date

The final episode, i.e., ‘Riverdale’ season 4 episode 19 will release on May 6, 2020, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 4 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 4 episode 19 by tuning to CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CW’s official website and even on the CW app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV.

If you live outside of the US, you can watch all the episodes of the show on Netflix, a day after its CW premiere, i.e. every Thursday. ‘Riverdale’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Riverdale Season 4 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘Killing Mr. Honey.’

The makeshift finale has been directed by Madchen Amick, who plays the fan-favorite character of Alice Cooper. In the episode, Jughead, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and Reggie will map out a plan to kill Principal Honey. Not literally tho, Jughead might be asked by the University of Iowa to submit an intense and thrilling story. Therefore, the gang can demonstrate their revenge fantasy using Principal Honey as the subject.

And frankly speaking, I am not surprised. Mr. Honey has always been a thorn in their side since the day he set foot in Riverdale High. But how far will they go to get even with the perpetrator? Will their vengeance consume them, causing them to hurt Mr. Honey to the point of no return? Honestly, with these guys, anything is possible. In the finale, we can expect the gang to bash their principal, till he is all black and blue.

Also, before everything goes down, we might get to see the fierce and fearless Moms of the students, storming into Riverdale High to support their children against Mr. Honey’s unacceptable behavior.

Check out the promo below!

