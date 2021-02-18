In the last episode, we see that Archie and the group come together to save Riverdale High. Settling back into what once used to be their lives comes with challenges, which also brings a few shifts in interpersonal dynamics. Our recap section will help you catch up on what has happened so far in ‘Riverdale’ season 5. But here is everything we have to prepare you for the upcoming episode!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 6 is set to release on February 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The season is slated to release 19 episodes in all. New episodes are released every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6?

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 6 can be watched on The CW by tuning in at the abovementioned time and date. It will also be available on The CW’s website and app the following day.

If you have cut the cord, then here are your options. You can watch this episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, iTunes, and Fubo TV. Netflix subscribers outside the US can catch the episode within 24 hours of its release on The CW. But the users of the streaming platform in the USA will have to wait longer since the season will release in its entirety on Netflix only after the finale premieres on the television network. Additionally, you can buy individual episodes or the whole season on Amazon Prime Video.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 6 is titled ‘Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School.’

We will see Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead join Riverdale High as teachers. In this episode, we will see what happens between Chad and Veronica, considering matters are escalating between them. Archie and Toni will seek Cheryl’s help to restart the football and cheer teams. Polly may be in trouble, which will get Alice, Betty, and Kevin to follow a lead.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

In the episode titled ‘Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming,’ Archie and his friends catch up with each other. We learn that Betty and Jughead had not been in touch for a while. Veronica and Archie also have a little chat about Veronica being married.

As the core four try to somewhat settle into their familiar home/bunkers, some matters must be addressed, starting with the Cooper family. Betty finds her mother struggling to look after Polly’s twins while Polly claims to be working late at a nightclub. It only takes a little snooping around for Betty to learn that she is lying. It turns out, Polly has been hanging out with the Ghoulies, who have made Archie’s home into their den.

This brings us to Archie’s situation. With help from Sheriff Keller, Betty, Tom, Sweet Pea, and Fangs, Archie finally manages to drive the Ghoulies out and reclaim his home. This is followed by Archie and Betty’s steamy reunion. However, they decide that it is for the best if they keep this “friends having fun” incident to themselves.

As for Jughead, he is still having trouble getting his writing career and finances in order. He is further put under pressure when the debt collectors pay him a visit at Riverdale. He finally lands a job at Pop’s. As he gives Pop a heartfelt tribute at the retirement party, Jughead is struck with the idea for his next book. Fortunately, the publisher loves the idea of a dying small town.

Veronica is taken aback when she learns that Chad is having her followed. His controlling nature is getting too much for her to handle, so much so that she even asks Hiram for help. Going by how she left things with her father years ago, it comes as no surprise that he refuses to do anything about it. Also, he lets her know that there is nothing for her to come back to as far as the Lodge businesses are concerned.

What ultimately brings the gang together is Riverdale High. Hiram’s plan to set up SoDale is basically choking the town, and the gang’s beloved alma mater is hit hard. With no funds to continue even for another week, Archie and Toni come up with a plan. Toni convinces Cheryl to become one of the investors for Riverdale High to make it a tuition-free private school. While Archie proposes that he, along with Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, join as teachers until the school is back on its feet. However, they manage to save the school, but the township is still getting dissolved.

Veronica and Chad are at loggerheads since Chad has frozen all their credit cards. Archie and Betty are connecting again, while Jughead wants to move in with Archie. It seems like worse things are yet to come for Betty’s family. The episode ends with Polly being chased by the truck with the skeleton.

