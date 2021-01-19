Everyone’s favorite teen drama, ‘Riverdale,’ has finally returned, and there are so many changes in store! Season 5 is packed with multiple developments – prom night, graduation day, and then, a massive seven-year gap. Of course, there are some unsolved mysteries and some hanging threads from the previous season. In fact, the first three episodes are a part of season 4, which had come to an abrupt halt, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. After graduating, the squad goes their separate ways. There is also a subplot that resolves the storyline of FP Jones. Another episode deals with Toni’s backstory. We also hope that the season gives some answer to the creepy videotape mystery from season 4.

The season later jumps fast forward to seven years. And all our favorite teen characters are seen as 25-year-old grown-ups. Some of them join Riverdale High as tutors. Archie Andrews joins the army, and Betty Cooper works as an FBI trainee. Jughead Jones returns as a teacher, accompanied by Kevin Keller. Veronica Lodge is married to a big shot who is employed at Wall Street.

Well, as you can see, ‘Riverdale’ season 5 holds a lot of promise with multiple interesting story arcs. And for Netflix subscribers, let us check out when the episodes will become available on the streamer.

Riverdale Season 5 Netflix Release Date:

In the US, ‘Riverdale’ season 5 releases on January 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on The CW. New episodes premiere on the channel every Wednesday at the same time slot. You can also watch the episodes on The CW app after they have finished airing on tv.

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 1 releases internationally on January 21, 2021, at around 8 am GMT, on Netflix. Following this, new episodes premiere on the streamer on Thursdays at the same time slot, following their US releases.

As for Netflix US, viewers might have to wait a bit longer. Season 4 had been released on the platform approximately a week after the finale. Season 4 had aired from October 9, 2019, to May 6, 2020, on The CW, following which it debuted on Netflix on May 14, 2020. Since season 5 has the same number of episodes (19 episodes) as season 4 and its premiere was pushed back by more than three months, we expect the Netflix debut to be delayed by around three months as well. If the fifth edition concludes its run on The CW by August 2021, we expect ‘Riverdale’ season 5 to premiere sometime in late August 2021 or early September 2021 on Netflix US.

